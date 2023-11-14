Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

