Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

