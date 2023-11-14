Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $143.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

