Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 112.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $3,819,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 32.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $40,333.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $40,333.70. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $26,170.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,669 shares of company stock worth $9,434,351. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 0.87. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.