Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183,963 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BAC opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.