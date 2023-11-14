Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the October 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. 111,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,653. Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

