Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 176.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $252.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

