Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

Eaton stock opened at $222.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

