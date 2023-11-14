Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,234 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

