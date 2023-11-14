Barclays Downgrades H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Equal Weight

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

H. Lundbeck A/S Price Performance

H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.