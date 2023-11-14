Barclays Downgrades H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Equal Weight

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
H. Lundbeck A/S Price Performance
H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.
H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile
