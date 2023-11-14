Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 48.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

In other Beauty Health news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 59,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doug K. Schillinger bought 33,000 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 59,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948 over the last 90 days. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 423,084 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 19.3% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,830,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Beauty Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after acquiring an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Beauty Health by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,215,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,608,000 after purchasing an additional 460,192 shares in the last quarter.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.