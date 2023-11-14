Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Downgraded by TD Cowen

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKIN. William Blair lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $518.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 59,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948 over the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,664,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beauty Health by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $3,985,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

