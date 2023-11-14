Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Downgraded by William Blair

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of SKIN opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $518.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Beauty Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

