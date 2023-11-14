Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 34,609 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,609 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 3.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. 42,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.