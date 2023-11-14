Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 219 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 240,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.33. 47,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,017. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

