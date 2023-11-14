Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 932 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:SHE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $91.34.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

