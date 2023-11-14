Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SCHX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 390,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,458. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

