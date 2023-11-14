Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,633. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.