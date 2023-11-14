Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. 92,826 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.