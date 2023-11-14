Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $171,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,372,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

