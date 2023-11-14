Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.