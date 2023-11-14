Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 39 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.88. The company had a trading volume of 215,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,139. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.23.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.