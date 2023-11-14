Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 7,500 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 330,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 89.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 56,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 430,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,625. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.