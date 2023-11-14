Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

