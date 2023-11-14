Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

