Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

