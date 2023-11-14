Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 44 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.88. 165,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $291.60.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

