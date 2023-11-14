Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 248,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 513,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,121,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $411.38. 1,000,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,349. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

