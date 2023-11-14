Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 9,398 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
SPLV traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 365,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,586. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Trading Halts Explained
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.