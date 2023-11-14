Bell Investment Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.14. 358,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.32. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

