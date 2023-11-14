Better Money Decisions LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,681 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 11.5% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.