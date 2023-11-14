Better Money Decisions LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

