Better Money Decisions LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $158.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

