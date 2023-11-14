BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.24% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $38,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

