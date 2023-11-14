BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $133.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.69.

BioNTech stock opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

