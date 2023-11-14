Bitcoin Gold Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $279.32 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $15.95 or 0.00043982 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00080848 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00030523 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000182 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
