Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $9.13 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $9.13 or 0.00024940 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $146.48 million and $346,049.62 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,604.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.50 or 0.00648841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00134770 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00020682 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.3412536 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $341,089.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.