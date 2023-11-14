Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Up 53.4% in October

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 525,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTDR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 126,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

