Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BX opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

