Bloom Burton Lowers Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Hold

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.36. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 60.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 156,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $6,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.