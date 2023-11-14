Bloom Burton Lowers Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Hold

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.36. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.
