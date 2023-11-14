BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 192,909 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,909 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $72,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWF opened at $281.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.60 and a 200-day moving average of $269.41.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

