Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.64% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $94,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

