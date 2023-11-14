British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.16 Per Share

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.16 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

British Land Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.05) on Tuesday. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 522.30 ($6.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 311.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 328.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £14,623.44 ($17,958.30). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,488. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.97) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 414 ($5.08).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

