Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.64 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Broadwind updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Stock Down 27.5 %

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,790 shares of company stock worth $28,483. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

