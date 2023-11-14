Brokers Offer Predictions for On Holding AG’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for ON in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ON’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

NYSE ONON opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. ON has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ON by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ON by 1,022.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ON by 43.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ON by 2,918.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

