Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

