Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Declares GBX 18.20 Dividend

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bunzl Stock Down 0.3 %
BNZL opened at GBX 2,945 ($36.17) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,898.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,941.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,680 ($32.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,226.48 ($39.62). The company has a market cap of £9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,037.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.
Insider Transactions at Bunzl
In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.35), for a total value of £145,128.80 ($178,225.22). 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
