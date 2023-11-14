Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Declares GBX 18.20 Dividend

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BNZL opened at GBX 2,945 ($36.17) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,898.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,941.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,680 ($32.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,226.48 ($39.62). The company has a market cap of £9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,037.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.35), for a total value of £145,128.80 ($178,225.22). 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Goodbody upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.30) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.93) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($36.71).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

