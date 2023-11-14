Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) to Issue GBX 18.20 Dividend

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BNZL opened at GBX 2,945 ($36.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,898.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,941.18. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,680 ($32.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,226.48 ($39.62). The stock has a market cap of £9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,037.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Bunzl

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.35), for a total value of £145,128.80 ($178,225.22). 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Goodbody raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.30) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,989.17 ($36.71).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

