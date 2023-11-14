Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) to Issue GBX 18.20 Dividend

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bunzl Stock Performance
BNZL opened at GBX 2,945 ($36.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,898.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,941.18. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,680 ($32.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,226.48 ($39.62). The stock has a market cap of £9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,037.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Insider Activity at Bunzl
In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.35), for a total value of £145,128.80 ($178,225.22). 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bunzl
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- This analyst says Archer Aviation may double, is it time to buy?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.