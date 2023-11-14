Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cake Box Stock Up 3.9 %
CBOX opened at GBX 145.45 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.04. Cake Box has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of £58.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,327.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Cake Box Company Profile
