Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cake Box Stock Up 3.9 %

CBOX opened at GBX 145.45 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.04. Cake Box has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of £58.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,327.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get Cake Box alerts:

Cake Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.