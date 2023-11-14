California Public Employees Retirement System Has $101.23 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.64% of Quest Diagnostics worth $101,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

